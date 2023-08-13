Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,942 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after purchasing an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $93.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 224.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

