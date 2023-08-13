Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 280 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $493.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.99. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. UBS Group cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.59.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

