Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 43 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,780 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $478.98 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $517.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.20 and its 200 day moving average is $422.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

