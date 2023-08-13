Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,901 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roblox by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,429.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,379,146 shares of company stock worth $52,280,944. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

