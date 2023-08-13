Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 723 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NOC opened at $431.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.