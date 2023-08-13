Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

