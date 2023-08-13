California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,778 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $44,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.