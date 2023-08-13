California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $39,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $325,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $181,730,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $104.26 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

