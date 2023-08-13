California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of D.R. Horton worth $53,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

