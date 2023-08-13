California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $46,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $372,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,987. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

