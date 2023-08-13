California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $53,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $133.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

