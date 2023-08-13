California State Teachers Retirement System Has $39.62 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $39,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $157.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.83. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

