California State Teachers Retirement System Has $40 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $39,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,766,000 after acquiring an additional 763,195 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.73. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $125.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.