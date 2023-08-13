California State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.88 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $43,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,642,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $103.56 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.