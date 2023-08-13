California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $42,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,544. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $339.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.92. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.