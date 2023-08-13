California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of American Water Works worth $50,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in American Water Works by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after acquiring an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,451,000 after acquiring an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.00.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.