California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Eversource Energy worth $51,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.