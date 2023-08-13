California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $45,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,690,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

