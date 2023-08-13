California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,855 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Halliburton worth $55,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HAL opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

