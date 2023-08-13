California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,530 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $48,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 102.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

