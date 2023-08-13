California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,293 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $52,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,374,291. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.14 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

