California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,207 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,207 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $41,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 1,152.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

PG&E Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PCG opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

