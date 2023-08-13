California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,828 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $42,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,426,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11,598.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 481,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,118,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $203.87 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $197.30 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.68 and a 200 day moving average of $231.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.