California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,251 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $41,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $112.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $112.57.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

