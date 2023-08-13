California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,096 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Dollar Tree worth $52,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $146.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

