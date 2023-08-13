Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at CSFB

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
