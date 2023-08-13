CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.