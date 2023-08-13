Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Carrier Global by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.