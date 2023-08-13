Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $36,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,846.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,034.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1,856.24.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

