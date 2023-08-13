Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.