Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 193.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,271,000 after acquiring an additional 155,121 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $552.22 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $568.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

