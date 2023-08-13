Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 189 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1,111.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pool by 126.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $375.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.41 and its 200-day moving average is $355.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.