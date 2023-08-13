Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 525.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,483.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,464.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,504.68. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.