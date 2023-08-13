Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $94.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.