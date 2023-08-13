Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $94.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
