Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

