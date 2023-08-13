Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 406,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.