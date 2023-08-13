Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.41. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.