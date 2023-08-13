Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

