Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 294.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,239.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,302.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,415.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,537 shares of company stock worth $3,534,224. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

