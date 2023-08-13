Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AJG opened at $224.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.11 and a 200-day moving average of $203.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

