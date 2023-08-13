Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNW

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.