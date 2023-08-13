Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $5,733,258. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

