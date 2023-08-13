Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,618 Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 462.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NACP opened at $31.84 on Friday. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Announces Dividend

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Minority Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted based on social criteria as defined by the NAACP. NACP was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Impact Shares.

