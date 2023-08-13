Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 463 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $234.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day moving average of $204.28. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $238.82.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,370 shares of company stock worth $5,054,853. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

