Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

