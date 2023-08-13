Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 4,566 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $889,171,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,686,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,703 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $775,028,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BN. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 381.71 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 311.15%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

