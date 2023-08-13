Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after buying an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,036,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $402,421,000 after buying an additional 321,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $374,413,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,325 shares of company stock worth $1,591,426 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

