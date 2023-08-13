Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Corning by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Corning by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.