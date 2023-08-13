CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

