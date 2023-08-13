Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 78.1% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $104.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

